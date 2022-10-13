J&K: Security forces recover IEDs, several rounds of ammunition in Ramban

Security forces on Wednesday found three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and some ammunition from a forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

“Three IEDs, some AK [rifles] and Pika rounds, a detonator fuse and five explosives were found in a sand bag hidden in the higher reaches of Dharam forest in Sangaldan,” Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IEDs were not planted on any road and the bag was hidden in a forest area, she said.

Official sources, however, revealed that the IEDs were concealed in a tiffin box.

“The bag was found beneath a boulder in Basri Nullah (rivulet) in Sangaldan near Tatta Paani (sulphur rich hot spring) of Gool Tehsil in Ramban district around 9 pm last night,” they added.

The recoveries included 17 rounds of Pika ammunition, 32 rounds of AK-47, one detonator, a three-metre cortex wire, 15-metre electric wire, six packets of explosives, three IEDs in tiffin boxes, three pencil batteries and a 12-volt battery.

The Indian Army, the Special Operations Group and J&K police cordoned off the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Thursday morning, when the sand bag was checked, the IEDs were found in tiffin boxes, and some ammunition and a detonator fuse were recovered. An investigation has been initiated,” they said.