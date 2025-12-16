Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
J’khand to transfer Sadar hospitals to med colleges, open ICU in each

ByDebashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 07:19 pm IST

The state health department will transfer district Sadar hospitals to nearby medical colleges for better operation, and establish 49 trauma centers statewide.

The state health department has decided to tag and handover all the district Sadar hospitals with their nearest medical colleges and the latter will henceforth be accountable for the functioning and operation for these hospitals, officials said on Tuesday.

A decision to this effect was taken in a high-level meeting of the department for strengthening the state’s health infrastructure under the chairmanship of Ajay Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary in-charge of health, family welfare and medical education department here.

National Health Mission (NHM) state MD Shashi Prakash Jha, additional secretary Vidyanand Sharma Pankaj, joint secretary Lalit Mohan Shukla, director in-charge (health services) Dr Siddharth Sanyal and other senior officials were present in the meeting while all the district civil surgeons joined it via video conferencing.

“We have instructed the civil surgeons to complete the work of setting up modular operation theatres (OTs) at the Sadar hospitals in right earnest. All these hospitals will henceforth be transferred to the medical colleges and the operational accountability will be on them. The meeting also decided to set up 49 trauma centres across the state and 10-bed ICUs and a tele-ICU in each of the Sadar hospitals,” Singh told the media on Tuesday.

Senior RIMS doctor P Bhattacharya presented valuable suggestions which were approved in the meeting.

“These trauma centres will have trained doctors, nurses, technicians, blood bank, ambulances and modern life-saving machines. Our aim is to set up a trauma centre every 100 km and provide medical intervention and service within the golden hour of any mishap. Presently, RIMS doctors are monitoring and doing assessment through tele-ICU at five locations,” said Dr Bhattacharya.

Health secretary Ajay Kumar Singh also instructed the civil surgeons to complete the revamping and painting of all the district and sub-divisional hospitals and upload their photos on the state health department website.

He also reviewed the status of the medical equipment and machines available at the government hospitals across the state.

“Ensure purchase of required machines immediately and inform the health department about the review of the performances of the doctors at the block and community health centres (CHCs) as well as steps taken to motivate them,” said Singh.

Officials said the meeting also reviewed the mobile rural clinics and outsourced health workers.

