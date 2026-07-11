At least 11 doctors and an MTS (multi-tasking staff) have been show-caused while the Jharkhand health department has ordered the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) to scientifically investigate the outbreak and spread of cerebral malaria in East Singhbhum district where the death toll reached 10 with the death of a 25-year-old youth from Jadugora, officials said on Saturday. J’khand: MGMMCH to probe outbreak as brain malaria toll reaches 10

“25-year-old Ritik Singh from Jharia village under Jadugora police station died at MGMMCH on Friday during treatment,” a health official said.

“Ritik was suffering from brain malaria and admitted first in a private nursing home in Galudih but we shifted him to MGMMCH on Friday due to expensive treatment in Galudih. He died at MGMMCH late Friday evening,” Vikas Singh, brother of the deceased told the media on Saturday.

Earlier, six minors from Potka Block - Lakshmi Sardar, Rahul Sardar, Subola Sardar, her sister Khusboo Sardar, Rakhi Sardar and Shiv Sardar - have died of brain malaria while Ganesh Besra from Tilkagarh, Gudiya Das from Adityapur and Mary Bandara from Turiyabera died in Tata Main Hospital (TMH).

Taking serious note, the health department has alerted the government medical colleges across the state and directed the MGMMCH to scientifically investigate the outbreak in East Singhbhum, particularly Potka Block.

“The MGMMCH is entrusted to scientifically investigate the outbreak and untamed spread of cerebral malaria in East Singhbhum district,” Dr Shubhashish Sarkar, director, state medical education department, said in his letter to MGMMCH principal Dr Sanjay Kumar.

Subsequently, Dr Sanjay Kumar has sought a detailed report on the outbreak and spread from East Singhbhum civil surgeon Dr Sahir Pal.

“Village-wise and health sub centre-wise report has been sought detailing how many people have undergone rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and slide test so far, the number of PF, PV affected and mixed cases and the list of deaths due to malaria till date. The objective is not just treatment but also to scientifically study the reasons of outbreak, continuous spread, pattern, affected areas, high risk groups and reasons for infection,” an MGMMCH official told HT on Saturday.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Sahir Pal has served show cause notice on 12 medical officers (MOs) consisting 11 doctors and an MTS posted in Potka Block or attached to the Potka community health centre (CHC) for death of six children due to brain malaria and high number of cases in Potka. Potka CHC in-charge Dr Rajni Mahakud has already been suspended and Dr Sushanto Sheet appointed as new in-charge.

Dr Virendra Prasad, Dr Mary Astor Kido, Dr Satya Narayan Bhagat, Dr Vinita Lakra, Dr Asha Kripa Tuti, Dr Sultana Parveen, Dr Anand Kumar Singh, Dr Sweta Kumari, Dr Priti Roy, Dr Nisha and Dr Chandan Kumar Mishra have been asked to reply to the notice within 24 hours.

According to the district health department integrated report, 1,731 malaria patients have been identified in East Singhbhum district after testing 77,770 persons between June 29 and July 10. Out of these, 1,361 patients were affected by brain malaria, 326 by general malaria and 44 mixed cases, with overall positivity rate of 2.41% till Friday. Out of 128 new cases detected in the district, 93 were of brain malaria, 31 general malaria and four mixed cases.

Potka, the biggest hot spot, had 591 malaria positive patients, with 515 of brain malaria, 64 general malaria and 11 mixed cases, with a positivity rate of 2.96%. The highest positivity rate was in Dumaria (4.68%) and Patamda (4.36%). Potka detected 34 brain malaria patients on Friday.