JPSC-JSSC row: Cong leaders seek justice as govt reaches out to students

With the agitation over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations continuing, Congress leaders indicated that the issue needed to be addressed through accountability, dialogue and sustained support for the protesting students. Their views came during media interactions on the sidelines of the review meeting for the Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress leaders at a review meeting in Dhanbad on Sunday (HT PHOTO)

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The remarks also reflected a cautious approach within the ruling alliance toward the students’ demand for a CBI probe. Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju refrained from either endorsing or rejecting it while highlighting the action already taken by state agencies. At the same time, health minister Dr Irfan Ansari emphasised that the government was ensuring medical support to students, while former Congress MLA Amba Prasad reiterated the party’s support for their demand for justice.

Raju said ensuring justice for the students remained a priority, and termed the state government’s decision to constitute a ministerial committee for talks with them a positive step.

On the CBI probe demand, Raju referred to the NEET cases being investigated by the central agency. “There are 17 cases related to NEET being investigated by the CBI, but the investigations have not reached their logical conclusion,” he said. He pointed out that the Jharkhand CID had taken action in cases related to alleged JPSC and JSSC irregularities, resulting in several arrests and the suspension of the commission’s chairman.

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{{^usCountry}} Raju said the government was taking the matter seriously and seeking to resolve the students’ grievances through dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raju said the government was taking the matter seriously and seeking to resolve the students’ grievances through dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Irfan Ansari said the government was keeping a close watch on the health of students participating in the agitation. “If any student falls ill during the agitation, immediate medical assistance is being provided,” he said, adding that treatment was free of cost and students’ families would not bear the expenses.

Amba Prasad said the party stood firmly with the protesting students. “The Congress stands with the students who are demanding justice,” she said, adding that their concerns were being continuously raised with the government.