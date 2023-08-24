Prayagraj bursts into celebration as Chandrayaan-3 made soft landing

Jubilant scenes were witnessed across Sangam city as Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing on the south pole of the Moon on Wednesday evening.

Locals burst firecrackers to mark the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ht photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From government-run primary and upper primary schools to many private schools along with colleges and universities, thousands of students watched the live telecast in their institutions even as thousands of others watched the historic moment at their homes by remaining glued to television sets and computers.

As the successful touchdown took place, students to common man on the roads broke out in applause. Spontaneous celebrations with sweets and drumbeats marked the occasion.

Locals burst firecrackers and danced with the Tricolour in their hands to express their happiness. Friends and colleagues hugged each other proud of the nation’s achievement of having become the only country in the world to have reached the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Be it the posh Civil Lines or the busy market places of Katra, Chowk and Baihrana to Bahadurganj, people came out on the roads to express their happiness by distributing sweets or simply congratulating each other.

“I feel part of the history created by my country today. It is a momentous achievement that I and my classmates would remember all our lives,” said Shashwat Singh, a class 12 student of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau.

Among the schools that organised live viewing of the landing for students was KP INter College and Government Inter College of Prayagraj.

“As many as 150 students and dozens of teachers watched the landing and we could not stop ourselves from celebrating this success,” shared a smiling Anand Prakash Srivastava, a teacher of KP Inter College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, special prayers were held at temples including the Bade Hanuman temple located on the banks of Sangam as well as mosques for the safe landing. Students of Madrasas and schools also offered special prayers for the success of India’s moon mission.