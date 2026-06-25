Judicial probe begins into Bhojpur encounter

A day after the cabinet formally approved a special commission to conduct a judicial inquiry into the high-profile Bharat Bhushan Tiwari killing case in Bhojpur, Justice Vinod Kumar Sinha, retired judge of the Patna high court, visited the deceased’s house in Bilauti village. He met his family members and assured them of a fair investigation into the case. Retired high court judge Vinod Kumar Singh reaches at Bilauti village, Bhojpur district, and started judicial inquiry into encounter death of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari on Thursday. (HT Photo)

During the conversation with family members, Sinha said that he understands the pain the family has been through and the suffering it has been subjected to. He said that he has been entrusted with the responsibility of investigating the case, bringing out the truth and helping to improve the system.

The chairman of the Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) appealed to family members to cooperate in the investigation. He requested that all photos, videos and other evidence related to the incident be provided to the investigating panel and assured that all case information would be examined seriously.

Justice Sinha assured them he would talk to the DM and SP regarding the smooth pursuance of the probe.

The deceased’s relatives, while talking to the panel, expressed concerns about their safety and urged Justice Sinha to issue necessary instructions to the district administration to ensure their security.

Deceased’s parents -- mother Asha Devi and Kashinath Tiwari -- demanded action against the guilty policemen. “Sinha asked me what I wanted to write. I told him that whoever killed my son should be hanged. The SDM who has a hand in my son’s murder had also come with them,” Devi said. She said that she demanded capital punishment to all guilty for the incident, including local SDM who was also present on the occasion.

“The administration is a goonda, the only treatment for a goonda is hanging. I have faith in the court. There should be a CBI inquiry,” said Devi, adding that the chairman of the JIC assured her the investigation would be conducted with complete transparency and impartiality.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother, Chandan Tiwari, demanded the return of Bharat’s mobile phone, alleging that it is currently in police possession.

On Wednesday, seven days after Bharat Tiwari’s killing, Bhojpur SP Raj came to meet his family even though his residence is merely 28-km from his residence. He, however, promised that the case is being probed from every possible angle.

Bharat was killed on June 17 in Bilauti village in the Shahpur police station area. Police claim they retaliated in self-defence while negotiating with Bharat to surrender the weapon that he was brandishing, during this, Bharat sustained bullet injuries and later died while undergoing treatment at the PMCH, Patna.

Bharat’s family, however, alleged that he had surrendered his weapon and despite that the police personnel shot at him. They even claimed to have videos that purportedly show that Bharat was unarmed when policemen fired at him.

As details of Bharat’s encounter and subsequent killing -- portions of which were broadcast on various social media platforms -- spread, the case snowballed into a state and then multi-state outrage. Under public pressure, the Bihar chief minister announced the formation of an investigation panel headed by the retired HC judge.

Meanwhile, five policemen have been suspended and the local SDPO, SHO, and others have been named in an FIR in the case.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary also in his reaction on the outrage over the issue said on Thursday: “If the problem comes to the fore, the government will immediately move forward with concern. The government has formed a committee. Action will be taken against anyone who has done wrong.”