Justice Siddharth Mridul sworn in as 7th Chief Justice of Manipur high court

Justice Siddharth Mridul was on Friday sworn in as the 7th Chief Justice of the Manipur high court by Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Justice Siddharth Mridul during the oath ceremony in Imphal on Friday.

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, his council of ministers, MLAs and top officials of the civil and state police, along with other dignitaries of the state, were present during the swearing in ceremony.

“I feel wonderful from what I have seen ever since I arrived. It’s a calm, quiet and wonderful place. I look forward for a productive tenure here,” he said.

The 61-year-old Justice graduated from Delhi’s Hindu College, and completed his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi in 1986. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi on July 24 in the same year. \

Throughout his career, he practiced law in original civil and appellate jurisdictions, including the Delhi high court, as well as other renowned courts and tribunals, according to people familiar with the matter.

He was also appointed by Delhi HC as member in various committees for issues of rehabilitation of children after the abolition of child labour, illegal constriction in contravention of municipal byelaws, and to suggest, supervise and implement measures for efficient and hygienic functioning of the Safdarjung hospital.

Mridul was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi HC in 2008 and later became a permanent judge on 26 May 2009.

Justice Mridul was appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur HC on October 16, more than three months after his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, due to the ethnic turmoil in the northeastern border state.

“I hope the appointment of a mature and competent Chief Justice will help in bringing peace and normalcy in the state,” Biren Singh said.

