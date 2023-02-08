Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend IIM-L fest; Amit Trivedi & Akash Gupta to perform for students

LUCKNOW The annual fest of the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow (IIM-L) is scheduled to be a star-studded affair. The fest, called ‘Varchasva’ (supremacy), will be attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister for civil aviation and steel; Ashok Khemka, additional chief secretary of the Archives Department, and other dignitaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from their sessions, the students will also get to enjoy live performances by renowned composer Amit Trivedi, popular comedian Akash Gupta, and Indian music band ‘Antariksh’. The three-day event, to be held from February 10 to 12, will also witness annual business, cultural, and sports fests.

Other prominent speakers expected to arrive at the premier institute include -- Kamlesh Varshney, IRS officer and an expert in Indian tax policy; Tarun Sharma, co-founder & CEO, MCaffeine; Rahul Shinde, CEO of Yum brands at Devyani International Limited.

More than 30,000 students are expected to participate in 50+ management and cultural events during the fest at the IIM Lucknow campus. Cash prizes worth ₹17 lakh will be given to winners of the several contests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To judge the contests, the fest would have renowned judges including -- actors Saurabh Sachdeva and Mir Sarwar; Miss India 2017 runner-up Sana Dua, celebrity dance influencer Muskan Kalra, and celebrity choreographers -- Savio Barnes, Chandni Srivastava, and Nimit Kotian.