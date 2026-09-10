Kadapa , The Kadapa district administration has set up an investment facilitation centre named 'Invest Kadapa' at the Collectorate here to attract national and international investments and accelerate industrial growth in the district.

Kadapa district administration sets up ‘Invest Kadapa’ centre to attract investments

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The initiative aims to create an investor-friendly ecosystem by offering end-to-end assistance through a single platform.

"Invest Kadapa, an investment facilitation centre established at the Collectorate, will help attract investments from national and international investors and boost industrial development in the district," said a press release late on Wednesday.

The centre will function as a single-window facility, providing prospective investors information on land availability, sector-specific opportunities, government permissions, infrastructure and other requirements without the need to approach multiple departments separately.

District Collector Cherukuri Sridhar is spearheading the initiative to establish better coordination between investors and government departments and ensure quicker resolution of issues that could delay project implementation.

The 'Invest Kadapa' centre will function through five key verticals, including a Land Bank Desk, Investor Handholding Team, Departmental Convergence and Project Tracking and Facilitation.

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{{^usCountry}} The Land Bank Desk will maintain a digital database of available land parcels, containing details such as location, extent, connectivity and suitability for proposed projects. It will also coordinate site inspections and field visits for investors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Land Bank Desk will maintain a digital database of available land parcels, containing details such as location, extent, connectivity and suitability for proposed projects. It will also coordinate site inspections and field visits for investors. {{/usCountry}}

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The Opportunities Desk will identify and develop investment prospects in priority and emerging sectors and connect them with potential investors. These include manufacturing, mining, solar and wind power, renewable energy, pumped storage projects, tourism and real estate.

A dedicated Investor Handholding Team will understand project requirements, identify suitable locations, arrange site visits and coordinate with departments to address implementation-related concerns.

Under Departmental Convergence, nodal officers from relevant government departments will work through the platform to facilitate faster processing, clear communication and smooth movement of investment proposals.

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The Project Tracking and Facilitation vertical will monitor proposals from the initial concept through commissioning and follow up on land, approvals, clearances, infrastructure and other requirements. Potential bottlenecks will be identified in advance and escalated for timely resolution.

The centre will focus on high-potential sectors such as agriculture and food processing, mining and mineral-based industries, industries and manufacturing, solar and wind energy, renewable energy, pumped storage projects, tourism and hospitality, real estate and infrastructure, besides other emerging sectors.

Investors will also have access to comprehensive digital information through a kiosk at the centre, covering Kadapa's industrial potential, available opportunities and relevant project details, said the release.

By bringing land information, investment opportunities, investor support, departmental coordination and project monitoring onto one platform, the initiative seeks to minimise procedural delays and establish a more transparent and efficient mechanism for facilitating investments.

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The district administration expects 'Invest Kadapa' to attract micro, small, medium and large-scale industries, create employment and self-employment opportunities and open up greater avenues for the youth of Kadapa.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.