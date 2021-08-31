Kamshet woman, godman arrested for putting ashes on daughter-in-law’s body

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested two people, including a 31-year-old woman’s mother-in-law and a godman from a remote village close to Kamshet near Lonavala. The woman alleged that her husband and mother-in-law forced her to undress, after which they rubbed the ashes given by the godman on her body to get her to give birth to a son.

Police inspector Dashrath Waghmode of Mahalunge police outpost of Chakan police station who is investigating the case said, “We arrested the woman’s mother-in-law and the godman identified as Baban Dagdu Pawar, 55, a resident of Mawal, on Saturday and their police custody has ended. Her husband has not been arrested.”

According to the woman (complainant), the incident took place in Khalumbre village of Khed taluka, Pune, on August 21 while a case in the matter was registered on August 27. The complainant’s husband is a labour contractor while she is a housewife. The woman in her complaint said that in the afternoon on August 20, her husband and mother-in-law along with the couple’s two daughters and three other relatives took her to meet the godman located 30 to 35km away from the village where her mother-in-law lived.

The woman’s complaint read, “They took me to meet a sadhu maharaj in that village and made me sit in front of him. He threw the cowry shells in his hand onto the ground and pretending to count something, handed over some ashes to me which he asked me to eat. I ate some of the ashes while he packed the rest in paper. My mother-in-law stayed back after the baba signalled to her.” She further told the police that her husband and mother-in-law met the godman in private after everyone else had left. The next day, they forced her to undress and rubbed the ashes all over her body before applying turmeric and vermilion on her, telling her that this would help her give birth to a boy.

The woman also told the police that her husband and she were married on April 24, 2016 and in October 2017, she gave birth to their first daughter. Thereafter, her husband and mother-in-law called her a bad omen out to destroy their family name and verbally abused her for not bringing enough valuables from her maternal home during the wedding. The family threw her out of her husband’s house after the birth of their first daughter, she told the police. However, her parents sent her back to her husband’s house and in 2020, she gave birth to another daughter after which her husband and mother-in-law verbally abused her, kicked her in the abdomen, threatened to kill the second daughter and threw her out of the house once again. After her husband met with an accident however, her in-laws asked her parents to send her back to their house to nurse him back to health. Sometime in July, the woman stumbled upon pictures of her husband tying the knot with another woman and confronted him. Though he confessed to having married another woman through a court marriage in order to get a son, he also beat her up and held a gun to her head, she told the police.

Meanwhile, Milind Deshmukh of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti founded by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar said, “The woman was subjected to aghori pooja in order to get her to give birth to a son. The police have registered a case under the Anti-Black Magic Act but we at the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti request the police to invoke the PCPNDT Act as well in this case.”

A case under sections 354, 498 (A), 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with section 3 (25) of the Arms Act and section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was registered at the police station.