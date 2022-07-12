Kannauj youth arrested for posting objectionable photo of Yogi Adityanath

A 20-year-old youth was arrested in Kannauj for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday

Kannauj superintendent of police, Rajesh Srivastava, identified the accused as Ashish Yadav. According to Srivastava, Yadav is a class 12 dropout. A complaint was made against Yadav on Twitter after which, he was arrested, said the SP. The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed in Talgram police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He (Yadav) was arrested for his post on Sunday night and was produced before the court on Monday. He has been remanded in judicial custody. A case against him under sections 153, 295A, 505 of the IPC and section 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered,” he added.