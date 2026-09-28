Kannur , Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday announced that major changes would be implemented at Kannur International Airport within a year to transform it into an aviation hub, including efforts to secure 'point of call' status and establish a pilot training centre.

Kannur airport to undergo major transformation within year: CM Satheesan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inaugurating the newly established international air cargo complex and a 4 MW solar power project at the airport, Satheesan said the state government had taken important decisions to develop airports in Keralam, including Kannur, into aviation hubs that would contribute to the state's GDP.

The absence of 'point of call' status had restricted Kannur airport from operating international services, and efforts would be made to resolve the issue, he said.

Airlines, including Air India, have placed orders for around 2,000 aircraft, which would lead to a major shortage of pilots in the country when they are delivered, the chief minister said.

Considering this, a pilot training centre would be established at Kannur, he said, adding that plans were also underway for a helicopter pilot training centre, aircraft maintenance facilities and a simulator training centre.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} These initiatives would help transform the airport into an aviation hub, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These initiatives would help transform the airport into an aviation hub, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

As part of the initiative to develop airports into aviation hubs, a consultancy service has already been launched at Kochi airport, he said.

The CM said that the Cochin International Airport Ltd , with 30 years of experience, has human resources required to construct airports at lower costs. Its consultancy service had secured a project at Durgapur airport within a month of its launch, Satheesan said.

He said the lack of energy storage facilities for solar power was a major challenge in the state, as solar energy could be used only during the daytime and surplus power was currently fed into the electricity board's grid.

The government was considering a common battery storage facility for government institutions and groups of households to address the issue, with announcements expected soon, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The possibility of shifting part of the solar installation at Kochi airport to Kannur was also being considered due to space constraints at the former, he said.

Construction of two roads connecting Kannur city with the airport would be expedited, Satheesan added.

Regarding the proposed second runway, he said the government would examine whether the 240 acres of land notified for its development was suitable for the purpose.

A permanent solution would be found within two months to address the difficulties faced by residents in connection with the land, he said.

Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph presided over the function.

MPs K Sudhakaran and P Santhosh Kumar, Kannur Corporation Mayor P Indira, MLAs T O Mohanan, V K Sanoj and P K Praveen were also present.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.