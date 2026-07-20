Kanwar Yatra: UP chief secy, DGP review preparations in Meerut

Chief secretary SP Goyal and director general of police Rajeev Krishna on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting in Meerut to assess preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Senior administrative and police officers from the Meerut, Saharanpur, Aligarh and Moradabad divisions, along with officials from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, participated in the meeting both physically and through video conferencing.

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Calling the successful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra the state government’s highest priority, chief secretary Goyal instructed officials to work towards the goal of “zero accident, zero incident.” He emphasised comprehensive arrangements along the pilgrimage routes, including maintaining cleanliness and sanitation, setting up medical camps, deploying bike ambulances and reserving hospital beds to provide prompt medical assistance in case of emergencies.

Prior to the meeting, Goyal visited the Baba Augharnath Temple in Meerut, where he offered prayers by performing Jalabhishek and reviewed the security arrangements around the shrine.

Addressing the meeting, DGP Rajeev Krishna instructed officials to maintain strict surveillance on criminal elements and take immediate legal action against anyone attempting to spread rumours or misinformation through social media platforms during the yatra.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the interstate nature of the annual pilgrimage, the DGP stressed the importance of close coordination with neighbouring states to ensure smooth traffic management and the uninterrupted movement of Kanwariyas across state borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the interstate nature of the annual pilgrimage, the DGP stressed the importance of close coordination with neighbouring states to ensure smooth traffic management and the uninterrupted movement of Kanwariyas across state borders. {{/usCountry}}

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