Kashi craftsman prepares Ram Temple replica in 108 days

Award-winning craftsman Kunj Bihari from Kashi, renowned for his expertise in Gulabi Meenakari—a traditional craft of Kashi—has crafted a replica of the Shri Ram Temple, adorned with diamonds, in 108 days. Gulabi Meenakari, recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) and One District One Product (ODOP), reflects the rich culture of the region. The replica of Ram Temple. (HT Photo)

A resident of Gai Ghat, Varanasi, Kunj Bihari claims that this is the first-ever replica of the Shri Ram Temple crafted using Gulabi Meenakari

“It took me 108 days to complete this replica using gold and silver. It weighs approximately 2.5 kgs, measuring 12 inches in height, 8 inches in width, and 12 inches in length,” he said.

“Nearly one and a half kgs of silver along with the gold are used in the design and an uncut diamond is placed on the spire. The replica is comprised of 108 parts, and it also features a golden idol of Ram Lalla installed within the temple,” he added.

He further claimed that earlier as well he tried to make the temple design but did not succeed but with the blessings of Lord Ram, he successfully prepared the replica this time. “During the making, I continuously heard the devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram,” he said.

Kunj Bihari said that Gulabi Meenakari had gained international recognition owing to the efforts of prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and that it was his wish to hand over the replica to them.

It is worth mentioning that the prime minister and the UP chief minister often present exquisite examples of ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ as gifts to foreign dignitaries to showcase the exceptional skills of Varanasi’s artisans to the global audience.