close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Kashi craftsman prepares Ram Temple replica in 108 days

Kashi craftsman prepares Ram Temple replica in 108 days

BySudhir Kumar, Varanasi
Jan 16, 2024 10:26 PM IST

A resident of Gai Ghat, Varanasi, Kunj Bihari claims that this is the first-ever replica of the Shri Ram Temple crafted using Gulabi Meenakari.

Award-winning craftsman Kunj Bihari from Kashi, renowned for his expertise in Gulabi Meenakari—a traditional craft of Kashi—has crafted a replica of the Shri Ram Temple, adorned with diamonds, in 108 days. Gulabi Meenakari, recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) and One District One Product (ODOP), reflects the rich culture of the region.

The replica of Ram Temple. (HT Photo)
The replica of Ram Temple. (HT Photo)

A resident of Gai Ghat, Varanasi, Kunj Bihari claims that this is the first-ever replica of the Shri Ram Temple crafted using Gulabi Meenakari

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“It took me 108 days to complete this replica using gold and silver. It weighs approximately 2.5 kgs, measuring 12 inches in height, 8 inches in width, and 12 inches in length,” he said.

Top of Form

“Nearly one and a half kgs of silver along with the gold are used in the design and an uncut diamond is placed on the spire. The replica is comprised of 108 parts, and it also features a golden idol of Ram Lalla installed within the temple,” he added.

He further claimed that earlier as well he tried to make the temple design but did not succeed but with the blessings of Lord Ram, he successfully prepared the replica this time. “During the making, I continuously heard the devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram,” he said.

Kunj Bihari said that Gulabi Meenakari had gained international recognition owing to the efforts of prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and that it was his wish to hand over the replica to them.

It is worth mentioning that the prime minister and the UP chief minister often present exquisite examples of ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ as gifts to foreign dignitaries to showcase the exceptional skills of Varanasi’s artisans to the global audience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sudhir Kumar

    Sudhir Kumar is Varanasi based senior staff correspondent.He covers all developments, politics, education--primary, secondary and higher -- crime, offbeat, tribes and human angle stories

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On