Kashmiri apple trader approaches Yogi’s Janata Darbar in Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Shahpur police confirmed that an application handed over to officials by the CM had reached the police station on Saturday

GORAKHPUR

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Janata Darbar (HT File Photo)

An apple trader of Kashmir reached chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darbar and registered a complaint of non-payment of 29 lakh by a local trader.

Shahpur police station in-charge Shashi Bhushan Rai confirmed that an application handed over to officials by the CM had reached the police station on Saturday and the police had initiated an inquiry into the case.

Officials said in the application, Abdus Salam, a fruit trader of Kashmir, had stated that he had supplied apples worth 69,62,033 to Krishna Yadav, a trader of fruit and resident of Shahpur police station of Gorakhpur district. Yadav had paid only 40 lakh last year.

He said on demand for the remaining amount, Yadav threatened to register a complaint with the chief minister. However, Salam himself reached Gorakhnath temple for justice after which the police initiated an inquiry.

Abdur Rahman

