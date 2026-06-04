Kaushambi leads Prayagraj zone in drug destruction drive

: Kaushambi district has emerged as the top performer in the Prayagraj zone under ‘Operation Dahan’, a campaign aimed at curbing drug abuse, making districts drug-free and cracking down on narcotics traffickers. Mahoba has recorded the lowest performance in the drive.

Under operation Dahan, the seized contraband is being destroyed after obtaining court permission. The destruction process is carried out in furnaces and incinerators under the supervision of district-level committees. (For representation only)

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The campaign, launched on March 1, 2006, has seen Kaushambi destroy more than 1,806 kg of seized narcotics, including ganja, charas, opium and heroin, by May 30 this year. In comparison, Mahoba has destroyed only 71 kg.

Among other districts, Chitrakoot destroyed 978.27 kg of narcotics, followed by Pratapgarh (420.33 kg), Banda (209.21 kg), Fatehpur (122.57 kg) and Hamirpur (91.82 kg).

Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) have been acting against drug trafficking networks that allegedly source narcotics from states such as Odisha and Jharkhand for supply in Prayagraj and neighbouring districts. Drugs worth crores of rupees seized over the years had been stored in police stations.

Under operation Dahan, the seized contraband is being destroyed after obtaining court permission. The destruction process is carried out in furnaces and incinerators under the supervision of district-level committees.

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{{^usCountry}} So far, around 1,767 kg of narcotics have been destroyed in the Prayagraj Commissionerate alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, around 1,767 kg of narcotics have been destroyed in the Prayagraj Commissionerate alone. {{/usCountry}}

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ADG (Prayagraj Zone) Jyoti Narayan said the campaign is being conducted across all seven districts of the zone, with Kaushambi leading the effort. He has directed district police chiefs to ensure the destruction of all seized narcotics by June 30, 2026.