Kerala: Private bus topples with 50 people on board, dozens injured

At least one woman was seriously injured and around two dozen others suffered minor injuries when a private bus toppled in Kanimangalam area of Thrissur district of Kerala on Friday.

Representational image.

The private bus, on the way from Thriprayar temple to Thrissur, fell sideways on an under-construction road near a paddy field in Kanimangalam around 8:30am.

Locals rushed to the site and broke open the windows to rescue passengers stuck inside the bus and take them to nearby hospitals. A majority of the nearly 50 passengers were school and college-going students.

State minister K Rajan, who visited the hospital and the accident spot, said there was no need for concern and alarm.

“The injured have been rushed to three hospitals in the town and all medical assistance is being provided. One woman is reported to have some serious injuries while a few others have minor injuries. We will probe the cause of the accident,” he told local media persons.

