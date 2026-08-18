Thiruvananthapuram, The Higher Education Department of Keralam has sanctioned ₹45.68 crore for the development and maintenance of physical, human resource and IT infrastructure in government colleges across the state, Minister Roji M John said on Tuesday.

Keralam govt allocates ₹45.68 cr to boost infra in govt colleges

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The amount of ₹45.68 crore will be utilised for various development projects, including construction of new buildings, academic blocks, administrative centres, IT facilities and other infrastructure, the minister said in a Facebook post.

Of the total allocation, ₹13.48 crore has been sanctioned for constructing a new administrative centre at Kesari Government Arts and Science College at North Paravur in Ernakulam.

The Maharaja's College has been allotted ₹5.60 crore for hostel and mess buildings, while ₹4.81 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a library and research block at Government College, Kariavattom here.

Government Brennen College of Teachers' Education has been allocated ₹2.42 crore for infrastructure development, while ₹1.29 crore has been sanctioned for an academic block and compound wall at Government Arts and Science College, Karunagappally.

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{{^usCountry}} Government College in Madappally, Vadakara, will receive ₹1.34 crore for a new arts block, while ₹1.98 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a compound wall at Government College, Munnar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Government College in Madappally, Vadakara, will receive ₹1.34 crore for a new arts block, while ₹1.98 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a compound wall at Government College, Munnar. {{/usCountry}}

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The allocation also includes ₹1.27 crore for K K T M Government College, ₹99.68 lakh for E K N M College, Elerithattu, and ₹98.35 lakh for Tholannur Government College, among other projects, the minister said.

The initiatives are aimed at transforming government colleges into more attractive and student-friendly centres of higher education, John said.

The projects would help provide students with a better learning environment, enhance opportunities for research and innovation and improve teaching and learning standards, he said.

The minister said he had directed the Director of Collegiate Education to complete follow-up procedures without delay and commence construction works at the earliest.

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The government would continue efforts to strengthen the Keralam's higher education sector through the comprehensive development of government colleges, John added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.