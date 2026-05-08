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Kodangal would emerge as education, industries hub: Telangana CM

Kodangal would emerge as education, industries hub: Telangana CM

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his assembly constituency Kodangal in Vikarabad district would emerge as an education and industries hub.

Kodangal would emerge as education, industries hub: Telangana CM

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for a Lord Venkateswara Temple and other development works, he said a number of educational institutions, including medical, engineering, nursing and polytechnic colleges, an Advanced Technology Centre and a Sainik School are being established in Kodangal which was once a backward area.

The works would be completed within one-and-a-half years, he said.

Thanking the people of Kodangal for their blessings which made him occupy the post of chief minister, he said the constituency would be made as a role model for the entire country.

"We are establishing an industrial park spanning 2,300 acres at Lagacherla and constructing a major roadway connecting the airport directly to Kodangal," he said.

Among other development initiatives, 90 per cent of the railway line at Vikarabad near Kodangal was already completed and the construction of a cement industry will commence within the next six months to provide employment and livelihood opportunities to local youth, he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kodangal would emerge as education, industries hub: Telangana CM
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kodangal would emerge as education, industries hub: Telangana CM
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