Krishna Janmbhoomi decks up for Janmasthmi

All roads in the Braj region seem to be leading towards the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan as Janmasthmi - marking the birth of Lord Krishna on September 7 – approaches.

Decked up Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi Temple at night for Janmasthmi ahead on Thursday. (HT File Photo)

Besides the Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi, focus is also on Sri Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan where two devotees were suffocated to death last year on the occasion of Janmasthmi because of poor crowd management.

Senior police officials of Agra Zone are travelling to the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan to review the arrangements made. Having joined recently, the new additional director general (ADG) for Agra Zone, Anupam Kulshrestha, was in Mathura on Monday and reviewed security arrangements for Janmasthmi at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi, Vishram Ghat and Dwarkadeesh Temple.

“The main event will be organised at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi at midnight on the night of September 7. We have inspected the arrangements being made at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi which will have the main event of Janmotsav of Lord Krishna and aim at organising a successful event,” said Kulshrestha after visiting Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi.

Security at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi is manned by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assisted by Police Armed Constabulory (PAC) and local police.

Because of numerous cases filed in the courts including Mathura Court, the high court of Allahabad and the Supreme Court, the premises of Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi – which shares a wall with the disputed site of Shahi Eidgah Mosque - had been in the headlines since September 2020 when first such case was filed.

“Our focus remains on security arrangements at prominent locations including Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi, Dwarkadeesh Temple, Bankey Behari Temple on Janmasthmi. Traffic in Mathura and Vrindavan is another area of focus as lakhs of visitors come for the occasion” she stated.

“Special focus will be on crowd management so that devotees can easily visit all important temples here. At a given time, there are three to five lakh devotees at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi on the night of Janmasthmi while the number of devotees spread all over is manifold thus crowd management remains a major aspect,” the ADG Agra Zone said.

“We are going to have well planned arrangements especially at Sri Bankey Behari Temple on the night of Janmasthmi and day ahead which begins with ‘Mangla Aarti’ attended by many. For this we have certain plans in store,” said Kulshrestha when asked about the tragic incident last year .

