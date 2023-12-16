Kushinagar SP suspends cop on extortion charges

Taking cognizance of a video of villagers chasing a police van on Friday, which has now gone viral, SP Kushinagar suspended a policeman and initiated an inquiry in the case.

The incident took place on Thursday in the village Sirsiya Veerbhan, under the Nebu Narangiya police station of the district. The video was uploaded on social media platforms on Friday morning.

According to Raza, his brother, Arman Ansari is a private JCB driver. He was going to park the JCB at his employer, Vinod Yadav’s, house after ploughing his field on Thursday evening when constable Arvind Giri and others stopped him, bashed him up for using the JCB for mining and extorted cash from Ansari.

Raza was talking to mediapersons at the district hospital, where Ansari is undergoing treatment for serious injuries received in the bashing by the policeman.

Witnessing the injured Arman, villagers chased the police and made a video that surfaced on social media platforms on Friday morning. The video showed villagers chasing a police van leading to suspension of constable Arvind Gri with immediate effect.

Raza said that the condition of his brother is stable.

Police station in-charge, Nebu Narangiya, Harshvardhan Singh confirmed that villagers were angry over the alleged extortion of Ansari by Giri, but added that they were satisfied with the action taken against the errant cop.

ABDUR RAHMAN

