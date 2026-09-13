Leh, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday sanctioned ₹15 lakh each to the next of kin of the four persons who lost their lives in the September 24 violence last year in Leh.

Ladakh L-G sanctions ₹1.52 crore aid for statehood protest violence victims

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Leh witnessed large-scale protests last year, demanding statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh. Violence erupted during the agitation, leaving four people dead and scores injured allegedly in police firing.

An ex-gratia assistance of ₹3 lakh for persons who sustained major injuries and ₹1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries has also been approved, a Lok Bhavan spokesman said.

He said the total financial commitment of the administration under the approved compensation measures will be ₹1.52 crore, comprising ₹60 lakh for the four deceased, ₹72 lakh for 24 persons with major injuries and ₹20 lakh for 20 persons with minor injuries.

The incident had resulted in the loss of four lives, while 43 civilians sustained major or minor injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} As Ladakh did not have a general policy prescribing compensation in cases of death or injury arising from incidents of public unrest or rioting, the administration examined the matter with a view to extending appropriate humanitarian assistance to the affected families and individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Ladakh did not have a general policy prescribing compensation in cases of death or injury arising from incidents of public unrest or rioting, the administration examined the matter with a view to extending appropriate humanitarian assistance to the affected families and individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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Saxena, after taking over in March this year, accorded priority to the matter and worked towards finalising an appropriate compensation package for the affected families and injured persons, the spokesperson said, adding that the compensation is intended as a measure of support and solidarity with the affected families and individuals.

He expressed his deep gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his sensitive, humanitarian and guiding approach, and for always standing in solidarity with the victims and their families.

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"While no compensation amount can replace a life lost or erase the pain endured, the Ladakh Administration firmly stands beside every affected family in their journey towards healing and overcoming the grief," Saxena said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.