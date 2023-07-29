Lakhs pour into processions on 10th day of Muharram in Prayagraj

Lakhs poured in to attend Muharram processions as Tazia flowers were taken to be buried at Karbala. The processions – taken out after a gap of three years – also encouraged people to participate in large numbers. Lathi processions were also taken out with the permission of officials.

Lakhs taking part in the processions on the 10th day of Muharram in Old City areas of Prayagraj on Saturday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

This year, all Muharram committees decided to take out processions after a series of meetings with administrative and police officials. However, officials did not allow horses, camels and bikes during the processions.

Officials allowed lathi procession of Rasulpur on the last day after a meeting with taziadars.

On tenth Muharram, Buddha Tazia was first taken out from the Old City area and taken on Old GT Road by devotees.

Bada Tazia followed soon after being taken out from Johnstonganj. It passed from Chowk, Kotwali, Sewain Mandi and reached Nakhas Kohna while being followed by lakhs of people.

The movement of Tazia processions gained pace soon after lathi processions of Rasulpur and Bakshi Modha reached GT Road with full fervour. With youths running to and fro with their lathis the tazias were pushed ahead.

Large crowds on both sides of GT Road cheered as youths displayed their skills with lathis and engaged in ‘lathbazi’.

Despite the humidity, lakhs of people of all faiths participated in the Muharram processions while different committees and individuals organised langars for those in the processions.

The tazia processions started reaching Karbala by the evening where flowers offered on the tazias were buried.

A heavy force was deployed on routes of Tazia processions and at Karbala while senior police officials were monitoring the situation and taking updates at intervals. Massive traffic diversions were in place across the old city while Tazia processions were taken out.