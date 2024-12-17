Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka on last day of his three-day official visit to India on Tuesday, arrived at Bodh Gaya and paid a visit to the revered Mahabodhi Temple, a world heritage site, under high security arrangements. The temple is presently organising grand prayers for world peace and welfare. Lankan Prez visits Bihar’s Mahabodhi Temple

Dissanayaka began his three-day visit to India on Sunday, his maiden foreign trip after assuming the charge as the President. Bodh Gaya is considered one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites. He visited Bodh Gaya a day after his wide-range talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Accompanied by his foreign minister Vijitha Herath, deputy finance minister Anil Jayanta and a team of officials, Dissanayaka was warmly received by the head monk Bhikkhu Chalinda, Bodhgaya temple management committee (BTMC) secretary Mahashweta Maharathi and Maha Bodhi Society of India (MBCI) general secretary Seewalie Thero.

Dissanayaka offered flowers, fruits, lit lamps and incense to Lord Buddha in an atmosphere of reverence amid monks chanting sacred sutras, invoking the blessing of the Buddha for the visiting President and his entourage.

The visiting President paid homage and offered prayers at seven places related to Lord Buddha in the temple premises, including Mucalinda Sarovar, Ratna Griha, Chankraman (jewel walk), Ajapala Nigrodha Tree, Rajayatna Tree and ring the Dahrma bell in Sadhana Udyan. He offered prayers and meditated under sacred Bodhi Tree, reflecting on the spiritual significance of the venerated site.

Dissanayaka also visited 10-day’s Kagyu Monlam, or grand prayers, going on under Bodhi Tree for world peace and lit butter lamp there. The seniormost Lama offered him Khaada (sacred scarf). Mementoes were presented by district magistrate cum BTMC chairman Thiyagarajan SM, SSP Ashish Bharti and BTMC members.

The President signed the visitor’s book expressing his profound happiness and gratitude for the opportunity to visit Bodh Gaya. He noted the spiritual significance of offering prayers in the main sanctum and under the Bodhi Tree, describing it as a deeply meaningful experience.

He also visited the MBCI’s Buddhagaya Centre and paid homage to the sacred relics of the Buddha and his two chief disciples Sariputra and Mahamogallana enshrined in the main sanctum of the Jayasri Mahabodhi Vihara.

“The visit underscores the enduring spiritual and cultural ties between Sri Lanka and the sacred Buddhist heritage of Bodh Gaya,” BTMC member Kiran Lama said.

“Our shared values and common cultural heritage are the foundation and guiding force of our ever-expanding partnership!” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on ‘X’.

Dissanayaka categorically assured the Prime Minister Modi during talks on Monday that the island nation would not allow its territory to be used against India’s security interests. The assurance came amid New Delhi expressing its concerns over China’s attempts to increase military influence over Colombo.