Famed cartoonist’s family threatens to sue Goa govt for ‘illegal use of artwork’

The children of famed Goa cartoonist and illustrator late Mario de Miranda have accused the state government of using their father’s ‘copyrighted artwork without their permission’ and have threatened to sue for copyright infringement.

The letter jointly signed by Miranda’s sons – Rishaad and Raul – has accused the government organisers of using works created by their late father in gifts given to the VIPs during the various G20-related meetings held in Goa as well as the installation of 16 life-size fibreglass statues, which they said are illegal copies of artwork developed by the late famed cartoonist.

“We were surprised to see our late father’s artwork being used without any permission. It is shocking that when India and Goa are trying to impress the G20 countries by showing that we are a developed country, we infringe on the copyright of our late father’s works,” the letter reads.

They further requested the organisers of the G20 meet to get permission for the usage of Mario’s artworks.

“We urge the organisers of the G20 meet to approach the Mario Gallery and get the requisite permissions for usage. We hope that good sense prevails. We have given the Mario Gallery the right to take all violators to a court of law,” the letter further reads.

According to the Mario Gallery, which was set up by the Miranda family when the cartoonist was still alive, Mario de Miranda’s painting has been used on a tile which is used inside a miniature window as part of a gift given to the VIPs, while 16 life-size fibreglass statues have been displayed in Old Goa and Dona Paula.

Gerard da Cunha, the curator of the Mario Gallery, speaking to Hindustan Times, said that the Gallery will be sending a legal notice to the state government chief secretary and the nodal officer in charge of the G20 events claiming damages for the illegal use of copyrighted work.

“We also need to establish that the works cannot be used without permission and since they have been, we will seek damages,” Cunha said.

The state government nodal officer for G20 meetings didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Goa was host to as many as eight meetings related to India’s presidency of the G20 group of countries involving extensive preparations and dressing up the city for the visits.