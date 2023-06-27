LDA reviving Butler Palace Lake; area around to be developed as green belt

LUCKNOW Lucknowites will soon have another reason to gush over their city as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is reviving the Butler Palace Lake, which is currently filled with sewage filth, and developing the area around it as a green belt.

Area residents may face civic woes during construction period but it will be city’s most beautiful place after renovation: Divisional Commissioner (Deepak Gupta)

Till now, sewer discharge flowed directly into the lake, contaminating the water body with garbage, polythene, and solid waste. Also, water hyacinths stopped the natural flow of the lake. Now, the LDA is working to renovate the lake within an area of 31,000 square metres. Its depth would be around 10 feet. The lake will also have a 10,000-square-foot island in the middle.

A proposal for boating in the lake was also floated but it was denied as migratory birds come here every year during winter. A green belt would also be developed around the lake. It will have a ghat, and a park with attractive swings and rides. Trees will be planted to increase greenery in the area, and benches will be put up for visitors to sit and relax.

There was also a proposal for a cafeteria on an island in the middle of lake but this has been opposed by the area residents as their privacy would be breached. Further, migratory birds coming to this pond every year will suffer due to the food joint. Egro, the idea of a restaurant on the island is set to be shelved. A steel railing surrounding the lake would be installed which would add to the safety aspect, and a pathway will also be built for walks around the lake.

Another important step is to make Butler Palace Lake free from sewer and filth. For this, rainwater outlets are being made. As part of the project, a water treatment plant to filter the water that flows into the lake is being set up. High-end technology to keep the stagnant water clean and free of contamination would be adopted in the form of two sedimentation tanks of 30X10 feet for the treatment of used water.

The rejuvenation of the lake will also increase the appeal of the Naimisharanya VVIP guest house, which has recently been constructed near the lake. “The Butler Palace was constructed in 1915 for Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler Deputy Commissioner of Avadh by Raja Mehmoodabad. The palace served as a British residence. After 1947, it was also used as a government guest house for some time. For some time after the Independence, it was also declared enemy property. However, after its revival, residents will once again be able to relive the old times. Butler Palace is the only building of the bygone era which is based on Rajasthani architecture,” said historian Ravi Bhatt.

According to contractor Saket Singh, “The project is expected to get completed before April 2024 but I am trying to complete it by December.”

Project bring civic woes along

The residential colony near the iconic Butler Palace is bearing the brunt of the ongoing construction and renovation works. From choked sewer lines to filth on the street, area residents are grappling with myriad civic woes. Interestingly, this area houses several civic officials, who are themselves responsible for solving such problems in the city.

“Some of the area residents have approached me over problems like overflowing sewer. The complaints were addressed by cleaning the sewer in time. Residents may face some troubles during the construction period but once the project is completed, then it would be one of the most beautiful places in the city,” said divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob.

She added, “The wheel deck, pathways, gazebo, along with facade lighting of the palace, will add to the beauty of this place. I have directed the LDA officials to complete the project as soon as possible. I have given them the timeline of three more months to complete the project.”

