Manipur unrest: Meghalaya MPs meet Shah, seeks his intervention to restore peace

A delegation of leaders from Meghalaya, led by Lok Sabha MP Agatha Sangma, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday to share their views and deliberate on the continuing crisis in Manipur, people familiar with the matter said.

A delegation of leaders from Meghalaya, led by Lok Sabha MP Agatha Sangma and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday (Twitter/@NoorulHassanMLA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Sangma, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, a Lok Sabha MP from Tura, the contingent also consisted of Manipur’s Kshetrigao Assembly MLA, National People Party’s general secretary (political affairs) Sheikh Noorul Hassan and Kakching Assembly MLA Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh.

Committed to seeking restoration of peace and tranquillity in the northeastern has been battling ethnic strife since May 3, the team, in the meeting put forth a series of proposals to the Shah seeking his intervention in restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

The members earnestly sought the home minister’s personal intervention as they also underscored the importance of active collaboration with the central government to achieve this critical goal.

The delegation sought adequate relief and rehabilitation materials to ensure the safety and livelihood of those affected by the violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah welcomed their thoughts and views and assured the delegation that the central government was determined to provide a feasible solution to the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

With both sides displaying a sure sense of commitment to the cause, the meeting rounded up with an understanding to work tirelessly towards finding solutions to end the unrest and restore Manipur to its past peaceful glory, which was unanimously agreed would usher in lasting peace and development in the state in particular and the region in general.