Learnt coding in Class 4, says hacker Srikrishna at centre of Bitcoin row

The man at the centre of a political battle between the Karnataka’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition over an alleged multi crore bitcoin scam has claimed that he began learning coding when he was in Class 4 and was part of a group of that hacked a cryptocurrency exchange five years ago.

Srikrishna Ramesh, alias Sriki, was arrested by the Karnataka police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) on November 18, 2020, in a drug peddling case. He had bought drugs from international dealers using bitcoin on the dark web. In the interrogation that followed, CCB found that the software engineer was also involved in a series of online crimes.

Investigation into the case revealed the Sriki hacked into websites to steal their data and locked the owners out of it. He would then demand payment in bitcoin to unlock the websites He also confessed to creating “mirror” sites, or fake payment portals that mimicked real ones, to steal credit or debit card info to steal money. He confessed to stealing ₹11.5 crore from the e-procurement cell of the Karnataka e-governance centre.

During his interrogation, Srikrishna confessed to being part of a group of hackers that broke into a cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex on August 2, 2016. These hackers collectively stole 120,000 Bitcoins, worth around $72 million.

In his statement to the police, Srikrishna claimed that he started learning technical skills at the age of eight. “In Class 4, I learned the basics of web exploitation, Java, Reverse engineering and wrote my first bot for a game called RuneScape. This was my first attempt at reverse engineering obfuscated games and binary exploitation,” it said.

Police are looking into his claims. HT could not independently verify them. “Careful examination of digital evidence by the cyber experts revealed that the majority of his claims were unsubstantiated,” the Bengaluru police said in a statement.

