Leopard declared ‘man-eater’ days after ‘killing’ Uttarakhand man

Uttarakhand’s wildlife warden has declared a leopard that allegedly killed a 58-year-old man in Almora on Tuesday a “man-eater” for its elimination, an official said on Friday.

“We are contacting shooters with good experience in such cases. Our priority will be to tranquillise and cage the big cat first,” said Mahatim Yadav, Almora’s divisional forest officer.

Officials said Mohan Ram, 58-year-old, was out to bring cattle from a forest when he was mauled to death. His body was found on Wednesday.

Forest and revenue officers rushed to the spot as villagers protested while seeking assurance on the elimination of the leopard in writing. Yadav later gave the assurance.

There have been three incidents of leopard attacks within a week in the Kumaon region. A minor was killed on November 24. On Monday, three people were injured. A cage has been installed in the Mirai village to trap the leopard.

Leopards have been blamed for attacking humans as well livestock. In some villages, villagers have been forced to have their children skip school to avoid attacks.

Leopards have been blamed for killing at least 400 people since 2000. At least two leopards have been burnt in Pauri since March 2011. In June 2018, angry villagers also set a forest on fire in Bageshwar after a leopard killed a seven-year-old boy.

Wildlife experts blame hilly terrain and overlapping habitats among the factors that make it difficult to check human-leopard conflict in the state.