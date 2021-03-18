Liquor haul: After Tejashwi turns heat, police move court for arrest of minister’s brother

Muzaffarpur

Amid unrelenting pressure from leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav who has been demanding the arrest of land and revenue minister Ram Surat Kumar’s brother in whose school a huge liquor consignment was seized in November last year, the Muzaffarpur police on Wednesday moved a local court seeking an arrest warrant for the absconding accused in the case, which includes Hanslal Rai, the minister’s brother.

At the time of seizure, five persons, including school’s principal Amarandra Kumar, were arrested while six other accused named in the FIR, including Rai, have been at large.

Sale and consumption of liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Senior superintendent of police of Muzaffaprur, Jayant Kant, said decision to move court for arrest warrants was taken after primary investigation was completed by the Bochaha police station, under whose jurisdiction the school concerned falls. “I have reviewed the progress in the case and found the allegations made against Hans Lal Rai and 10 others true. I have directed the investigating officer in the case to file an application for getting an arrest warrant against all the accused in the case,” he said.

The school, Arjun Memorial, is named after the minister’s father, Arjun Rai.

The minister, however, has been pleading innocence, saying the piece of land housing the school belongs to his brother Hans Lal Rai after partition of their ancestral properties among his four brothers.

On Wednesday, chief minister Nitish Kumar had backed his minister, saying he had already explained his position that he had no relation with his brother.