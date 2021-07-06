Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / local trains on Kalyan-Kasara route hit after gas tanker reaches tracks
others

local trains on Kalyan-Kasara route hit after gas tanker reaches tracks

Train services between Kalyan and Kasara stations were disrupted on Monday evening after a gas tanker truck plying on road lost control and reached the tracks between Atgaon and Asangaon stations at 7
By Sajana Nambiar
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:29 AM IST
HT Image

Train services between Kalyan and Kasara stations were disrupted on Monday evening after a gas tanker truck plying on road lost control and reached the tracks between Atgaon and Asangaon stations at 7.40pm.

“We had to suspend the services on this route for safety reasons. No one was injured in the incident,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR).

Due to the incident, four trains suffered detention on the down line and three on the up line.

“The gas tanker was fully-loaded, and while it on its way to Mumbai, it lost control due to technical issues and entered the tracks,” said VD Shardul, senior inspector of Government Railway Police (GRP), Kalyan.

With the help of cranes, the tanker was removed from the tracks and services towards Kasara resumed at 9.10pm, while trains towards Kalyan started operating at 9.30pm.

As per CR, a major mishap was averted due to the alertness of track maintainer Dilip Narayan Wagh, 30, who reported this incident to control room through the senior section engineer and train services were immediately halted.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP