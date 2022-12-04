Locals kill stray dog after it bites 30 people in Odisha town

A stray dog was reportedly beaten to death by angry locals after it attacked and injured over 30 persons including a few children in Odisha’s Balasore town on Saturday.

According to locals, the dog which had become rabid started biting people on the streets in Sunhat area of Balasore town as well as people going on morning walks on Saturday morning. Locals also claimed the dog entered the homes of people and bit them.

Rahmat Khan, one of those injured, said the dog attacked his two nephews. “When I tried to hit the dog it attacked me,” said Khan, who called up the local municipality chairman for help, but was told that they did not have any mechanism to catch or kill the mad dog.

Sheikh Amanul, another injured person said people were unable to move out of their homes because of the fear of the rabid dog.

Enraged over the inaction by the municipal authorities, locals beat the dog to death.

All 30 persons were admitted to the district headquarters hospital. “Many of the injured came to the hospital with category 3 dog bite injuries. Three to four persons sustained grievous injuries,” said Akshay Kumar Sethi, a doctor at the hospital.

