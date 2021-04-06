Home / Cities / Others / Lone LJP MLA joins JD(U)
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:09 PM IST
In another setback to the LJP, its lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh joined the ruling JD (U) on Tuesday in the presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Ministers Vijay Kumar Chowdhary and Ashok Chowdhary, and party MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh were also present on the occasion.

Singh, MLA from Matihani constituency in Begusarai district, was earlier served a show cause by his party after he voted in favour of NDA candidate for the post of deputy speaker in Bihar Assembly last month.

In February, LJP’s lone MLC Nutan Singh had quit her party and joined the BJP, to which her minister husband Neeraj Kumar Singh belongs.

After the latest defection, LJP, led by Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan, does not have any representation in the Bihar legislature.

The lone MLA siding with the NDA candidate has come as a huge embarrassment to the LJP, which has been at the loggerheads with JD (U) since the Bihar Assembly polls in November 2020. The party had fielded 143 candidates during assembly elections, which caused damage to JD(U) on many seats.

A month back, the lone LJP MLA had sparked speculation of joining JD(U) following his meeting with the chief minister and a state minister.

Of late, LJP has witnessed heavy defections, with over 200 party leaders and office-bearers joining JD (U) last month.

