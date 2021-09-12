Lord Ganesha idols in smaller, eco-friendly avatar in puja pandals this year

Idol-makers opted for eco-friendly, small and more creative Ganesha idols this year. After more than one and a half years of pandemic threat, devotees too showed interest in buying small and eco-friendly idols which are not harmful for environment.

On Friday, the Ganesh idols were installed at homes and puja pandals for performing Ganesh Pujan. Till late night, Ganesh idols were being taken from Murtikala centre to their different destinations by devotees.

“I made sixty eco-friendly Ganesha idols of different sizes on order. Due to Covid threat, small Ganesh idols are in huge demand instead of usual big ones. These small idols are easy to carry and don’t require many people, said an artist from Kolkata Gautam Pal.

“The eco-friendly idols are manufactured using stubble and mud from river Ganga. The colours used on idols are made of geru, khadia, turmeric and yellow soil. Such idols are not harmful and do not affect the environment after immersion,” he added.

Puja Samitis, too, are avoiding large Ganesha idol this year. The idols were taken to puja pandals amid chanting of Ganpati Bappa Morya for ten-day Ganesh Mahotsav.

The Bhardwajeshwar Murtikala centre remained abuzz with devotees till late on Friday night. People from across the district reached there for buying Ganesha idols.

“The Ganesha idols were also taken to Nirankar ashram Kydganj, Handia Baba Temple, Malakraj, Dhumanganj, Karelabagh, Beli and other places for installation,” said a person from Murtikala centre.

Another artiste Tapas Pal said although the immersion of idols in rivers and ponds was prohibited, focus had been laid on manufacturing of eco-friendly idols so that they do not harm environment under any circumstances.