Lt Gen DP Pandey takes command of Chinar Corps

Lieutenant General BS Raju on Wednesday handed over the command of the strategic Kashmir-based 15 Corps to Lt Gen DP Pandey.

Lt Gen Raju will take over as the director general of military operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army.

At a simple ceremony held at the headquarters of the Chinar Corps, the baton was handed over to Lt Gen Pandey, who was earlier serving as the director general of territorial army. He has also served in Kashmir as the general officer commanding (GOC) of the counter-insurgency Kilo Force.

Lt Gen Raju commanded the 15 Corps, which guards the Line of Control in Kashmir, in a critical phase in 2020 when the Valley faced twin challenges of terrorism and Covid-19 pandemic.

(ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY Twitter account)

The army in a statement said that Lt Gen Raju’s tenure over the last one year is defined by an improved security environment prevailing both on the Line of Control (LoC) and in Kashmir.

“With the civil administration and security forces synergising their efforts to bring normalcy back to Kashmir, terrorism is on decline with assessed residual terrorist numbers being the lowest in a decade. On the LoC, his approach combined a forward heavy deployment enabled by a dense electronic and surveillance grid. Pakistani ceasefire violations were dealt with punitive responses resulting in operational ascendancy by the Indian Army,” the statement said.

To complement relentless and successful counterterrorist operations, it read, Lt Gen Raju ensured an improved soldier-citizen connection.

“This effort included many successful events all over the Valley. The army effectively used its deployment grid, especially in far-flung areas, to be the first respondent in case of need. Grassroot interactions and Day with Company Commander received overwhelming response,” it added.

Having served as Uri Brigade commander, GOC of Victor Force and now as GOC Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Raju reinforced and institutionalised high professional standards and ethical conduct in combat operations, the army said.

(With agency inputs)