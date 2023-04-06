‘Drainage Master Plan 2051 to end waterlogging, other civic woes in Lucknow’

LUCKNOW Civic bodies -- Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), and Jal Nigam -- will prepare the Drainage Master Plan 2051 in line with the city’s development master plan. The decision was taken in the meeting of Smart City Limited Board on Wednesday evening.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, who chaired the meeting, said that the Drainage Master Plan will help in solving civic issues like water logging and spread of vector-borne diseases. “The improvement of stormwater drainage under the city drainage master plan would be important for a fast-expanding city like Lucknow where colonies are mushrooming at a fast pace. It’s time to think about regulating a perfect drainage system to save the city from waterlogging and flooding,” said Jacob.

In a similar vein, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “A proper drainage network is a prime necessity for the state capital where waterlogging is reported in low-lying areas after heavy rainfall. A good planning for drainage network in Lucknow is necessary. All civic issues will be kept in mind while finalising the contours of the Drainage Master Plan.”

He further said, “The Drainage Master Plan would ensure that the stormwater is drained out in such a way that it is environmentally beneficial and meets the regulatory standards. It improves public health & hygiene, safety and quality of life for citizens. The suggestions of people will also be included while drafting the master plan.”

The officer added, “We will develop an economically-viable stormwater drainage system by using the latest technology keeping in mind the growing needs of Lucknow. Under the master plan, there would be an effort to protect and restore important water bodies which have played a significant role in the drainage system of Lucknow in the past.”