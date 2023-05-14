U.P. govt invites application for 1st batch of Forensic Sciences institute

LUCKNOW The state government has commenced the application process for admissions to the first academic session (2023-24) of Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) in Sarojini Nagar, stated a press note from the state media cell on Sunday.

The institute will help youths become forensic experts. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The institute will help youths become forensic experts. The press note further stated that the students studying from this institute will not only become experts in subjects like Forensic Science, but with their help, the state government will be able to timely complete the investigation of criminal cases through a scientific method. The press note adds that the institute will also ensure prompt disposal of criminal cases.

The state government has kept the fees reasonably as low as ₹12,000 per semester so that economically weaker youths can also secure admission. The admission forms would cost ₹500 to general category students and ₹250 to SC/ST, OBC, and EWS category applicants. The press note further said that candidates can apply for the institute till May 22. The academic session will start from mid-July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior government official said that five courses related to forensics are being started in the institute. A total of 160 students will be enrolled for these courses. UPSIFS director ADG GK Goswami said, “We are offering five courses related to forensics -- BSc/MSc Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Forensic Document Examination, PG Diploma in Cyber Security, PG Diploma in DNA Forensic, and PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives. While B.Sc./M.Sc. Forensic Science is a five-year course, the other four are one-year diploma courses.”

As many as 40 students will be able to get admission in the BSc/MSc Forensic Science course, while 30 students each are to be enrolled for the remaining four diploma courses. Goswami added that candidates can get more information by logging on to ‘upsifs.org’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eligibility for admission

For admission in BSc/MSc Forensic Science, the candidate must have passed class 12th. At the same time, he should have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics in 12th standard. It is necessary to have 60% marks for general, OBC, EWS category candidates, while 55% marks for SC/ ST and PWD category candidates.

For admission in PG Diploma in DNA Forensic, the candidate must have obtained bachelor’s degree in science, Forensic Science, Medicine, Pharmacy. At the same time, it is necessary to have 50% marks for general, OBC, EWS category candidates, while 45% marks for SC/ST and PWD category candidates.

For admission in PG Diploma in Cyber Security, general, OBC, EWS category candidates must have passed graduation with 50% marks while SC/ST and PWD candidates must have 45% marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For admission in Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives, bachelor’s degree in science, Medicine, Forensic Science, Pharmacy or Engineering in General, OBC, EWS candidates are required to have secured 50% marks. At the same time, it is necessary for the candidates of SC / ST and PWD category to have 45% marks. Apart from this, the candidate must have work experience of five years in any government institution in the field of fingerprint science.

For admission in PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives, the candidate must have obtained bachelor’s degree in science, Forensic Science, Medicine, Pharmacy. At the same time, it is necessary to have 50% marks for general, OBC, EWS category candidates, while 45% marks for SC/ ST and PWD category candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON