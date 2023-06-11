IET hostel inmates create ruckus over disruption of drinking water supply

LUCKNOW Hostel inmates of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, a constituent college of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), created ruckus late on Saturday evening over the disruption of drinking water supply in their hostel. Angry students raised slogans against the institute administration and staged demonstration.

The students called off their protest only after the water supply was restored. Angry inmates of Ramanujam Hostel -- meant for first-year students -- came out of their hostel and created a ruckus as the drinking water supply was disrupted. There are 390 students in the hostel.

The protesting inmates even tried to vandalise the vice-chancellor’s residence. Director of IET, Prof Vineet Kansal, tried to pacify the protesting students. He said that construction work is going on near the hostel on the campus. Due to this, on Saturday evening, the pipeline got damaged and the water supply to Ramanujan Hostel got disrupted.

When the students complained about it, they were told that it would get fixed soon. Students agreed after the assurance of quick resolution of the problem. However, when it was not done, the students got angry and started their protest again.

Students from other men’s hostels also joined the protest. Inmates carrying cans and bottles proceeded towards the Vice-Chancellor’s residence shouting slogans. On receiving information about this, the officials of the institute arrived at the spot and tried to pacify them.

They started a demonstrated in front of the director’s residence too. The protesting students said that there is a water problem almost every week but no solution has been found. Nevertheless, director Prof Vineet Kasal has assured an early solution to the problem. The supply of drinking water was restored at 11 pm after fixing the problem.

On Sunday, AKTU V-C Prof JP Pandey and IET director Vineet Kansal together visited some of the hostels, held meeting with students and provost in a bid to address their problems. Prof Kansal said that all necessary instruments were given to the hostel provost and hopefully, all the issues of hostel inmates has been addressed.

There are 14 hostels with a total student capacity of 1,900. Of these, two bigger boys’ hostels are -- Ramanujam Hostel with a capacity of 390 inmates; and the Aryabhat Hostel with a capacity of 400 inmates.

