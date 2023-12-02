Lucknow implements heavy vehicle ban to tackle soaring traffic woes

LUCKNOW: In response to the escalating traffic pressure resulting from the surge in vehicle numbers within the city, Lucknow Traffic Police has taken proactive measures to address the issue. A press statement released by the authorities announced the implementation of a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles, effective from December 6 until further notice.

These stringent measures aim to optimise traffic flow and enhance overall road safety within the city. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the statement, the ban encompasses a variety of vehicles, including petrol/diesel/gas tankers, contract carriages, buses covered by All India Tourist Permit, and heavy vehicles associated with construction materials. The restriction applies to the Commissionerate, Lucknow, specifically from 9 am to 9 pm within the district. During the prohibited hours, these vehicles are only permitted to operate between 9 pm and 9 am.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The press release clarified that the previous permission for the entry of vehicles engaged in the supply of goods providing essential services, as outlined in the order dated March 15, 2023, is no longer applicable to heavy vehicles.

Additionally, petrol/diesel/gas tankers, contract carriages, and buses covered by All India Tourist Permit, along with heavy vehicles transporting construction materials, are now prohibited from entering the city limits of Lucknow between 6 am and 11 pm. These stringent measures aim to optimise traffic flow and enhance overall road safety within the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All commercial vehicle banned on Shaheed Path

Due to the increasing number of accidents on Shaheed Path, Lucknow Police’s Traffic Department has implemented a ban on the operation of all commercial vehicles. In response to the rising traffic congestion and accident rates along Shaheed Path, the movement of small to heavy commercial vehicles has been prohibited.

According to a press statement issued by DCP Traffic, Lucknow, “The movement of all small and large commercial vehicles, including pickups and magic vehicles, on Shaheed Path (from Kamta Tirahe to Airport Tirahe) from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, will be restricted.”

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Upendra Aggarwal, clarified, “Large commercial vehicles covered by this ban include those transporting oil, gas tankers, construction materials, and contract carriage private buses (All India Permit buses).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commercial vehicles allowed on Shaheed Path

Roadways buses

Intra-city buses

Ambulance/Hearse

Cab and other taxis which run on hire

Autos/e-rickshaws will be allowed to ply on the service lane.