Registration of bhandaras during Bada Mangal mandatory: LMC

LUCKNOW In a bid to keep the city clean, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has clarified that it is mandatory for organisers to register themselves before hosting a bhandara (free offering) during the upcoming Bada Mangal.

An appeal will also be made to minimise the use of single-use plastic. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It will be mandatory for those who organise bhandaras during Bada Mangal or on Saturdays to participate in a registration process. The organisers can register themselves either on the LMC portal, Lucknow One app, or by dialing 1533 and making a call to the control room operated by LMC. Details such as names, numbers, and number of people to be fed have to be updated,” said a press statement released by LMC.

Sharing further details, Indrajit Singh, Municipal Commissioner, said, “This is being done so that, based on the information, vehicles and other facilities could be provided by the LMC for collection, segregation, and disposal of garbage. This will keep the city clean.”

An appeal will also be made to minimise the use of single-use plastic. More related information will be provided on the control room number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON