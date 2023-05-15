Gang of mobile snatchers busted in Lucknow, six held

LUCKNOW A gang of six mobile snatchers was busted by the Lucknow police unit on Sunday night. The accused used to snatch mobile phones from people on the streets and sell them to earn profits, said police.

Police have seized 19 Android phones, two motorcycles, and one scooter from the possession of the accused. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused on their bikes would steal cell phones from pedestrians and then sell them through WhatsApp. Some of the group members were involved in the selling of phones as well. Photographs of stolen phones were shared online. They would fix the price and then sell them in a highly organised manner,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central).

The accused were arrested near Jhulelal Park. The gang members have been identified as -- Lucknow residents Zishan, 19, Rahul Singh, 36, Astar Abbas, 20, Gufran, 25, and Sarik, 19, and Hardoi-resident Uzaifa, 18, as per the press note shared by the police.

Police have seized 19 Android phones, two motorcycles, and one scooter from their possession, said the DCP. She added, “The accused have been booked under several sections of IPC at Hasanganj Police station.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The senior cop further said, “Police have been receiving reports of mobile phone stealing and illegal phone sales over the past few days. A case of mobile theft was also reported to the Hasanganj police station on May 8. Based on this, an investigation was conducted. The probe brought out the presence of this active gang. Subsequently, the accused were arrested with the help of informers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON