Lucknow police gears up for T-20 match today, enforces traffic diversions

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police has enforced major diversions and made parking arrangements for the India-New Zealand T20 international match scheduled to be played at the Ekana International Stadium on Sunday. On Saturday, police issued an advisory for the visitors regarding the entry into the stadium and parking arrangements made around the stadium.

Sharing a press note, the Lucknow police stated that only ticket holders will be allowed entry into the stadium. The entry will start from 4 pm and the visitors are urged to take their seats on time. It further stated that only the vehicle-owners having the vehicle pass will be provided entry into the stadium while others will have to park their vehicles in parking outside the stadium.

The visitors have to park their vehicles at parking made near Dayalbagh Lawn, Cancer Institute, and HCL intersections. The visitors will get be provided bus facility to reach the stadium from Dayalbagh and Cancer Institute parking. People have also been requested to prefer public vehicle to reach the stadium as there is only limited space for vehicle parking. The visitors are also warned not to carry any inflammable material or weapon, pan masala, and water bottle along with them while visiting the stadium.

The police also suggested that the visitors coming with private vehicle should come from the Ahimamau side and park their vehicles while reaching HCL intersection through Sultanpur road. The ramp near the stadium will be completely closed and no vehicles will be allowed to use it to reach the stadium. Moreover, no public vehicles will be allowed to stop, pick or drop passengers on Shaheed Path on Sunday.