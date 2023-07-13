Lucknow Police goes digital; changes decade-old analogue wireless network

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Police on Wednesday shifted to OS-DTRS (Open Standard Digital Trunking Radio System) from its old analogue wireless network services. The analogue wireless network services were being used by the Lucknow Police for the last many decades.

The new system will increase the transmission speed of the messages to be sent from one station to another, said police. (HT Photo)

The new system will increase the transmission speed of the messages to be sent from one station to another, making it non-disruptive from other concurrent transmitted messages.

“The change was made at the Command-and-Control Centre located at Reserve Police Line of Police Commissionerate, Lucknow,” said a press statement by Lucknow Police. “Thus, making Lucknow’s Command and Control Center more technologically advanced, fast communication & controls,” added Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

“The trunking system provides multiple channels and common groups for policemen. This way, they are communicating with more personnel using fewer groups. Groups are formed based on geographical areas and functions. It will also have a voice logger system, which can be used to describe a crime scene, interrogation details, and evidence. The logs are saved in the system,” said an official from the Command-and-Control Center located at Reserve Police Line.

As per the Lucknow Commissionerate press note, the development made the Command-and-Control Centre of Lucknow Police more technologically advanced. Communication with various controls -- including UP 112, Control Charlie, Bravo, ARC, and Tango Command Grid -- has been made more robust and quicker by making it completely analogue to digital.

On this occasion Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Law and Order Upendra Kumar Aggarwal, JCP Crime Akash Kulhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East, Syed Ali Abbas, among other officials, were present.

Key Features

It is an internal communication system of the Lucknow Police unit.

Aims at faster exchange of information.

The trunking system provides multiple channels and common groups for policemen.

Helps communicate more personnel using fewer groups.

Groups are formed based on geographical areas and functions.

The new system will also have a voice logger system for describing a crime scene, interrogation details, and evidence. The system stores the logs.

The project’s master site is at the Command-and-Control Centre located at the Reserve Police Line of Police Commissionerate.