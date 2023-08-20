Lucknow man held for attempted murder of auto driver in ride dispute

LUCKNOW A Lucknow resident was arrested on Sunday after being on the run for attacking an auto driver in an altercation over multiple rides that occurred on Thursday within the vicinity of the PGI limits.

“The accused, Ayush Singh, 21, has also been charged under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted murder, at the PGI Police station,” stated Hridesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), noting that the individual is known to consume alcohol.

“The arrest of the accused was facilitated with the assistance of an informant from the Pancham Kheda area of Vrindavan Colony,” the police reported.

As per the police account, on August 17, the individual booked an auto at Sector 16 and proceeded to take rides across various areas of Vrindavan Colony without a legitimate purpose. Frustrated by this behavior, the auto driver, Ramvara, requested the individual to disembark, presuming that he might evade paying the fare. Although the man complied and exited the auto, his emotions flared, leading to a heated argument between the two.

“Infuriated by the situation, he brandished a knife that he had concealed and slashed the auto driver’s neck,” the DCP further stated. “The driver sustained serious injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention. He recounted the incident once he regained consciousness,” added the cop.

