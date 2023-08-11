Lucknow: The Bundelkhand Expressway will be the state’s first ‘solar expressway’ with solar panels on both sides of the 296-km-long stretch.

296-km Bundelkhand expressway to go solar (sourced)

The solar expressway project will be part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s Solar Energy Policy 2022 that aims to achieve a target of 22,000 mw of solar power projects by 2026-27.

Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO, UPEIDA has issued instructions to seek expression of interest from private companies for installing solar panels on both sides of the Bundelkhand Expressway on the PPP model.

Selected applicants will be invited to give presentations on how they will execute the project, he said.

The solar panels will be installed on the 15 to 20 meters wide vacant space between main carriageway and service lane on entire stretch of the expressway. This space also separates expressway from agricultural land, Singh said.

Industrial clusters on both sides of expressway

The UPEIDA will develop industrial clusters in Jalaun and Banda stretch of the Bundelkhand expressway in the first phase of industrialisation, which has already been approved by the Yogi government.

Around 10 industrial sectors have been selected for which land will be allotted in Banda and Jalaun stretches of the expressway.

Industries that will come up, include electrical and electronics, automobile and heavy engineering industry, engineering sector, food and agriculture, plant and organic material processing, textile and apparel, medical supplies and allied units, building material and allied units, logistics, packaging, warehousing and cold storage among other sectors.