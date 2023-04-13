All wax and no wick? Despite admin intervention, after-school traffic continues to slow down city’s pace

LUCKNOW The state capital has long been dealing with the menace of after-school traffic rush. While an increase in the number of vehicles has exacerbated the issue in the last few years, the mismanagement by the school and traffic authorities further adds to the plight.

The after-school hour in these areas was no different as vehicles coming from all sides jostled to get ahead. (HT Photo)

Taking cognisance of the issue, the district administration conducted several meetings with schools and other stakeholders over the last few months. However, spot visits by HT on Wednesday reveal that hardly any positive outcome of these meetings is evident on the ground.

On Wednesday, the traffic system remained paralysed in front of St. Francis, Christ Church, Jaipuria, and CMS during peak traffic hours. The after-school hour in these areas was no different as vehicles coming from all sides jostled to get ahead.

Traffic outside the St Francis College on Shahnajaf Road and St Joseph Cathedral in Hazratganj came to a halt for an hour between 1 and 2 pm. Vehicles were seen parked on both sides of the road. Similar log jams were seen outside the Christ Church College in Hazratganj area, halting an Ambulance for five minutes in the Park Road area. The situation outside Jaipuria School in Gomti Nagar was equally miserable.

The two primary reasons behind this mess being -- schools not allowing parents to use their parking spaces, and the district administration not posting traffic cops at crucial points.

To check the menace, authorities even levied a fine on multiple vehicle owners who parked in a no-parking zone. According to the evening update of the traffic police department, 196 challans were issued to people parking in eight no-parking zones of the city. Among them, 12 challans were reported outside Jaipuria School in Gomti Nagar.

Besides the 249 challans issued against drivers for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, several people were fined for not wearing the seatbelt. According to police data, 26 people were also penalised for driving without licence, 25 for not having a valid pollution certificate, 117 for overspeeding, 47 for driving on the wrong side, and 37 for other related offences.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, former corporator Ganesh Kannaujiya said, “People are facing problems due to the adamant attitude of schools that do not allow parking inside the premises. Most of the schools have a huge land bank but they are not ready to use them for the benefit of the common man. At the same time, the administration should post cops to regulate traffic during busy school hours.”