Monsoon Ready: Lucknow zoo takes steps to prevent waterlogging in enclosures, protect animals from humidity

LUCKNOW City-based Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden has made arrangements for contingencies should the sporadic spells of rain take a toll on the zoo and the animals housed there.

Lucknow Zoo (HT File)

While the diet is focused more on seasonal fruits like raw mango, cucumber, watermelon, muskmelon, and heavy protein meats for the bigger carnivores in smaller quantities, the main concerns to be managed at the moment are the ventilation in the animal enclosures and the possibility of waterlogging should the rain spells get more intense and last longer, according to chief veterinarian Utkarsh Shukla.

“So far, we have not had any waterlogging in the reptile and amphibian enclosures. However, we have water pumps ready on site should we have to pump out water from the water bodies we have here,” added Shukla.

“As for the other animals, we have installed ‘chatais’ (mats) or vetiver screens and fans to ensure that there is adequate ventilation in the enclosures so that the animals do not feel the brunt of the humidity and lack of breeze.”

Shukla pointed out that during summer, the precautions taken were extensive as the animals are at risk of heat strokes, loss of appetite, fatigue, etc, which is why all ventilation points in the enclosures had been shut, including windows and skylights, so the effect of the coolers installed could stay contained within the enclosures. However, with the rapid onset of the monsoon season, “we have once again opened up these ventilation points while also installing fans so that there is proper circulation of air for the animals,” he said.

