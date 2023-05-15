U.P. govt appoints 105 Udyami Mitras to help investors

LUCKNOW To address and resolve issues being faced by investors in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has appointed 105 Udyami Mitras. According to a press release, all 105 candidates will be deployed in districts, Invest U.P. office, and the offices of other development authorities.

The selected candidates will work for one year though their term can be extended, if needed.

The decision to recruit the Udyami Mitras has been taken by the CM to expedite the implementation of investment proposals worth ₹35 lakh crore that the state government received through the Global Investors Summit held earlier this year. The selection has been made based on a written examination, followed by an interview and a computer test conducted after verification of the applications. The question papers for the computer tests were prepared by prestigious educational institutions of the state like IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow, or AKTU Lucknow. The Statement Of Purpose was assessed in the interview.

The selected candidates will work for one year though their term can be extended, if needed.