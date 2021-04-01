Ludhiana: 2 cars gutted as trash burning goes wrong!

Two cars were gutted as fire from a vacant plot, where garbage was reportedly being burnt, spread to the adjoining road in Feroze Gandhi market in Ludhiana on Tuesday morning around 10.15.

Though no casualties were reported, a Swift and a Santro car were badly damaged. A few other cars parked on the road were saved by some alert passersby and showroom employees who moved the vehicles in time. They also tried to douse the flames on their own but as the fire raged on, they called the fire brigade, which managed to control the blaze in about 15 minutes.

Eyewitnesses alleged that a large quantity of garbage had been dumped on the vacant plot and municipal corporation employees had set it on fire. MC health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra, however, denied the claims regarding civic body employees setting the trash afire. He said, “The MC has not marked any dump site in the area. It seems some miscreants had dumped garbage at the site and set it on fire.”

Meanwhile, the owners of the two cars, gutted in the incident, were furious. “I had brought this car just around three months ago and now it has been completely destroyed,” said the owner of the Santro car.

The owner of the Swift car, Karan, who is an advocate, said, “I was visiting the court complex for some work. I had parked the car here around 15 minutes before the fire broke out. The cars have been badly damaged. Commuters told me that MC employees had been burning the garbage on the vacant plot, from where the fire spread further.”

Division Number 5 station house officer Kuldeep Singh said, “It is being claimed that the cars caught fire after someone set the garbage on fire but we have so far received no complaint in this case.”