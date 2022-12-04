Ludhiana: 3 booked for attempt to use fake documents for GST registration

Three men have been booked for attempting to use fake documents to get bogus firms registered on the online portal of GST department.

The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar Dixit of Uttar Pradesh, Amzad Ali of Bihar and Ajay Kumar of Jagjit Nagar, Delhi.

Sumandeep Kaur, assistant commissioner, Ludhiana Zone 4, who filed the complaint, stated that the GST department had received three online registration applications for GST registration, where stamp paper with same serial number was used for rent deeds of three different locations.

Also, electricity bills used in these registration applications also had the same consumer number. They found out from the electricity department that the person named in the electricity bill has no property in these places and is settled abroad.

Randhir Kaur, deputy commissioner of state tax, said that based on directions of Punjab taxation commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav, the state GST department is conducting thorough scrutiny of registration applications received through the online portal.

Assistant sub-inspector Bhisham Dev, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been registered under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of CGST Act against the accused at Division Number 5 police station and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

